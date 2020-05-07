Why Chronic Burnout Affects You to Your Core

With working from home more possible and prevalent than ever, the boundaries between professional and personal lives continue to erode. This always-on reality is a recipe for burnout. And when burnout goes on long enough, it can cause what’s known as moral injury, or damage that comes from living against one’s own values. Here, Amina Naru and Pamela Stokes Eggleston, co-founders of Retreat to Spirit, explain the concept of moral injury and offer some remedies for it.

Burned out or fatigued? Join Amina and Pamela for their upcoming online course, Yoga for Self-Care. Through discussions, practices, and resources from experts, you’ll learn how to create your own self-care routine and make a radical shift to sustain joy, energy, and resilience. Sign up now!