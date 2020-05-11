How to Be a Compassionate Leader

We’ve all seen what happens when people lead from their egos instead of their hearts. Here, Amina Naru and Pamela Stokes Eggleston, co-founders of Retreat to Spirit, discuss what it means to be a compassionate leader and how a self-care practice is the perfect foundation to begin showing up this way in the world.

Burned out or fatigued? Join Amina and Pamela for their upcoming online course, Yoga for Self-Care. Through discussions, practices, and resources from experts, you’ll learn how to create your own self-care routine and make a radical shift to sustain joy, energy, and resilience. Sign up now!