How to Deal With Energy Vampires

Author:
Video Duration:
4:25

Ever step away from an encounter—at a party or even on Zoom—that left you feeling exhausted or irritable? Here, Amina Naru and Pamela Stokes Eggleston, co-founders of Retreat to Spirit, talk about the concept of “energy vampires” and how self-care, in the form of yoga and visualizations, can help you set some boundaries.

Burned out or fatigued? Join Amina and Pamela for their upcoming online course, Yoga for Self-Care. Through discussions, practices, and resources from experts, you’ll learn how to create your own self-care routine and make a radical shift to sustain joy, energy, and resilience. Sign up now!

