What Most People Get Wrong About Self-Care

The idea of “self-care” is thrown around a lot these days, but what does it really mean? In this video, Amina Naru and Pamela Stokes Eggleston, co-founders of Retreat to Spirit, describe their total mind-body-spirit take on it. They say it all starts with tuning in to assess your individual needs so you can design your own multi-layered approach.

Burned out or fatigued? Join Amina and Pamela for their upcoming online course, Yoga for Self-Care. Through discussions, practices, and resources from experts, you’ll learn how to create your own self-care routine and make a radical shift to sustain joy, energy, and resilience. Sign up now!