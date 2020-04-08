Pillow Poses: Relaxing Restorative Yoga You Can Do In Bed

If you don’t own a bolster, you can always grab the next best thing for some restorative yoga from the comfort of your own home.
Restorative yoga helps guide us into deep relaxation, which is a great way to gently prepare for a good night’s sleep. I think we can all agree that after an evening restorative yoga class, one of the biggest challenges can be traveling the distance from our yoga mats to our beds! Until we iron out the science behind teleportation, a home practice might be the perfect solution. Jenny Clise, a New York City based yoga teacher, guides you through this sequence she designed to soothe your nervous system, increase flexibility, and calm your mind after a full day. 

Start by sitting on your heels with a long pillow out in front of you. Bring your big toes to touch and separate your knees wider than your hips. If you feel any pressure in your knees, try straddling a pillow underneath your seat (as shown). Draw the long pillow in towards your pelvis and begin to fold forward, resting the torso on the pillow. You can stack multiple pillows underneath you until you feel like you can relax your muscles completely. Your gaze can fall to either side. Be sure to switch the direction of your neck halfway through the duration of the pose. Take deep inhales and exhales to slow down your heart rate and soften through all the muscles in your body. Breathe horizontally across your back and chest, creating space in the intercostals (the muscles between the ribs). Release through your face and jaw. Hold for 5-10 minutes.&nbsp;Benefits: This pose gently stretches your lower back, hips, thighs and ankles while softening muscles along the front line of your body. It also aids in digestion (a key component of your parasympathetic nervous system/"rest and digest" response).&nbsp;See also&nbsp;Supported Child's Pose&nbsp;

Balasana (Child's Pose)

