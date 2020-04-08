Pillow Poses: Relaxing Restorative Yoga You Can Do In Bed

Start by sitting on your heels with a long pillow out in front of you. Bring your big toes to touch and separate your knees wider than your hips. If you feel any pressure in your knees, try straddling a pillow underneath your seat (as shown). Draw the long pillow in towards your pelvis and begin to fold forward, resting the torso on the pillow. You can stack multiple pillows underneath you until you feel like you can relax your muscles completely. Your gaze can fall to either side. Be sure to switch the direction of your neck halfway through the duration of the pose. Take deep inhales and exhales to slow down your heart rate and soften through all the muscles in your body. Breathe horizontally across your back and chest, creating space in the intercostals (the muscles between the ribs). Release through your face and jaw. Hold for 5-10 minutes.

Benefits: This pose gently stretches your lower back, hips, thighs and ankles while softening muscles along the front line of your body. It also aids in digestion (a key component of your parasympathetic nervous system/"rest and digest" response).

See also Supported Child's Pose