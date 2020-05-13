3 Yoga Poses for Your Second Trimester
Pregnant mamas, celebrate your journey with a simple practice that grounds and enlivens you.
You might be breathing a huge sigh of relief once you reach the second trimester of your pregnancy. By this time, most morning sickness has faded, you may feel less tired, and your belly starts showing the presence of the life growing inside of you. Prenatal yoga teacher Allie Lindenmuth shares a few simple yoga poses that can help you navigate the amazing changes you’re experiencing.
