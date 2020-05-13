3 Yoga Poses for Your Second Trimester

You might be breathing a huge sigh of relief once you reach the second trimester of your pregnancy. By this time, most morning sickness has faded, you may feel less tired, and your belly starts showing the presence of the life growing inside of you. Prenatal yoga teacher Allie Lindenmuth shares a few simple yoga poses that can help you navigate the amazing changes you’re experiencing.

Seated Open Twist Find a comfortable seat on the floor or on a blanket or bolster. Start with your right shin parallel to the top of your mat. Bring your left ankle in front of your right ankle. Bring your left hand to your left ankle and your right hand behind your right hip on the floor. Gently twist your torso to the right. Switch sides when ready. Deep twists are to be avoided during pregnancies, but open twists like this pose can be very helpful. Benefits: This posture is great for creating space through the back body and into the shoulders and can aid in digestion.

