Home Yoga Inspiration from New Mom and Body Image Activist Ashley Graham

The cover model and podcast host has been sweating it out vinyasa style during quarantine.
Mothers out there know how difficult it can be to get back to a routine postpartum. Now, on top of adjusting to being a new mom, there is also the mental and physical stress of a pandemic. Despite all that, supermodel and body positivity advocate Ashley Graham is showing up to her mat, ready to restart her yoga practice.

Even though it may be more challenging than usual, the 32-year-old host of the podcast Pretty Big Deal is finding a way to feel like herself again after giving birth to her first son, Issac.

Earlier this week, Graham posted a series of videos showing her flowing through poses. She swan dives into a series of Sun Salutations at home in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Graham posted on Instagram: “13 weeks postpartum and I’m starting to sort of feel like myself again after giving birth. New mamas- how many weeks postpartum are you?"

Thank you for the inspiration, Ashley!

